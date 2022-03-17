Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LGSTU) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Get Semper Paratus Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.