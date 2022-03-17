Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.
SEEL opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $6.60.
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.
