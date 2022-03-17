Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

SEEL opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 1,879,159 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 191.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,878,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,109,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,382,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 11,056.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 953,301 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

