Secure Energy Services Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.49 and a 12 month high of C$6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.30.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,043.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SES shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.23.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

