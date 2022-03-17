SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Director Renee Gaeta Sells 2,000 Shares

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $24,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Renee Gaeta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Renee Gaeta sold 2,000 shares of SeaSpine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $24,120.00.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $413.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,874,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,932,000 after buying an additional 75,894 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after buying an additional 293,649 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 774,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 762,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 47,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

