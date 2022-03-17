Searle & CO. Takes $244,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $191.92 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.73 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.80 and a 200-day moving average of $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.