Searle & CO. Purchases New Position in HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT)

Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of HRT opened at $12.32 on Thursday. HireRight Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86.

