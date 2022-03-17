Searle & CO. Purchases New Position in HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT)

Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.
Shares of HRT opened at $12.32 on Thursday. HireRight Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireRight (HRT)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.