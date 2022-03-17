Searle & CO. Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Searle & CO. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,007,730,000 after purchasing an additional 854,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $119.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.51. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $210.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,031,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,084 shares of company stock worth $6,237,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

