Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will announce $30.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.20 million. Seanergy Maritime reported sales of $20.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $149.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.10 million to $155.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $157.06 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $168.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth $116,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. 15,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,991. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

