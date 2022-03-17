Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,046.79

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,046.79 ($13.61) and traded as low as GBX 839.60 ($10.92). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 878.80 ($11.43), with a volume of 2,948,973 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,041.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,280.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1.55.

Get Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.