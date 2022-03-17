Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,046.79

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,046.79 ($13.61) and traded as low as GBX 839.60 ($10.92). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 878.80 ($11.43), with a volume of 2,948,973 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,041.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,280.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1.55.
About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT)
