Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 352710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The firm has a market cap of C$9.33 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09.
About Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN)
Featured Stories
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.