Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.19. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.