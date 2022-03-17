Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Increased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.19. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.