Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.36. 293,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.