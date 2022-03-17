SaTT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $296,535.00 (SATT)

SaTT (SATT) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, SaTT has traded 306.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SaTT has a total market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $296,535.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SaTT Profile

SATT is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

