Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of STSA opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
