Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STSA opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 399.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 96,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 76,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

