Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Shares Gap Down to $8.85

Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $8.50. Satellogic shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands.
Satellogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SATL)
Satellogic Inc provides sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection. Satellogic Inc, formerly known as CF Acquisition Corp. V, is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Satellogic (SATL)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.