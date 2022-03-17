SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives €139.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €137.57 ($151.18).

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SAP opened at €102.84 ($113.01) on Monday. SAP has a twelve month low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($142.57). The company has a 50 day moving average of €109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. The company has a market cap of $121.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

