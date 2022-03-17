Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) to Market Perform

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WTBDY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($46.81) to GBX 4,000 ($52.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

