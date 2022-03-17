Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.51

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 323229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

