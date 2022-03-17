Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Announces Earnings Results

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports.

SANA traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,720. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85. Sana Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,426,000 after purchasing an additional 872,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 7,753.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 31,734 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

