salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after buying an additional 1,352,595 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,048 shares of company stock worth $40,109,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $9.43 on Thursday, hitting $205.57. 6,043,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,448. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $202.49 billion, a PE ratio of 137.05, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.02 and its 200-day moving average is $254.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

