salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,048 shares of company stock valued at $40,109,757. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

NYSE:CRM opened at $205.57 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $202.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.05, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day moving average of $254.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

