Sakura Bloom Reaches Market Cap of $40,183.22 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 85.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $40,183.22 and $31.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded down 85% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. "

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

