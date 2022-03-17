Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.64.
Saker Aviation Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKAS)
