Safe (SAFE) Market Cap Tops $269.80 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Safe has a total market cap of $269.80 million and approximately $82,340.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $12.95 or 0.00031788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000880 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000593 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

