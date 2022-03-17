SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $250,537.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003927 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00046591 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.75 or 0.06720159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,000.73 or 0.99875465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040017 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,741,773 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,747 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

