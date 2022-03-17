Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Safe Bulkers has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

SB opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $560.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 121,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 13.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 17,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 308.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 100,874 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 73.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 30,223 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.