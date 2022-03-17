Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%.

RYAN stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

