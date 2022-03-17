Ryan Schulke Acquires 10,966 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) insider Ryan Schulke purchased 10,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $21,164.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Schulke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Ryan Schulke acquired 9,034 shares of Fluent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $15,719.16.

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. Fluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluent by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,008,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 100,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 23.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 170,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fluent by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fluent by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,809 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 86.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 419,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 194,587 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

