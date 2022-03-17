RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.75) to €46.50 ($51.10) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.86) to €39.10 ($42.97) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($46.15) to €52.00 ($57.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.42.

RWEOY stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

