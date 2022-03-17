Rune (RUNE) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Rune (RUNE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Rune has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $896.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $105.77 or 0.00258168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.94 or 0.06734123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,988.21 or 1.00045538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00040383 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

