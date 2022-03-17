RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS.

NASDAQ:RMBL traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.90. 556,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $506.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.67. RumbleON has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 637.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBL. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

