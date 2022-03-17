RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Given New $41.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RMBL. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of RMBL opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $61.90.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RumbleON will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RumbleON by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

