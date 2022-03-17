Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 257,486 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257,486 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.88%.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

