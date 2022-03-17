Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $94,000 Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,505 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $559,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $110.52 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $96.16 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

