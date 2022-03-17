Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Credicorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Credicorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $167.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.75. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.41.

Credicorp Profile (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.