Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Discovery by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 309,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 44,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.