Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after buying an additional 292,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

IPGP stock opened at $116.60 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $241.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.40.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

