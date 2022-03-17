Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 2,030 ($26.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 1,945 ($25.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.75) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,986.25 ($25.83).

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,894 ($24.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.07. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,381 ($17.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.21). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,702.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,709.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

