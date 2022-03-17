Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LLOY. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 56 ($0.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.82) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 57.29 ($0.74).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 48.61 ($0.63) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($176,248.17). Also, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($305,591.68).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

