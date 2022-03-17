Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €106.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €106.00 ($116.48) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUM. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €111.91 ($122.97).

Shares of PUM opened at €76.30 ($83.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71. Puma has a 52-week low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($126.81).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

