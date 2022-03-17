Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Stock Price Up 25%

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 504,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 347,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Rover Metals from C$0.18 to C$0.19 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

