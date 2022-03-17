Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Root’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.38). Root also posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Root will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Root.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth about $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth about $27,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth about $13,714,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Root by 3,807.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Root by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 498,681 shares during the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 144,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,171. Root has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.27.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

