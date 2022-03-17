Ronald James Grensteiner Sells 15,963 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald James Grensteiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

