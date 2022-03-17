Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $329.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $169.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 7.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

