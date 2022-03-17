Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after buying an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after buying an additional 214,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after acquiring an additional 190,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.12. 10,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

