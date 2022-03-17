Robert W. Baird Cuts RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target to $45.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.
RMBL has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.
Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $506.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RumbleON by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RumbleON (Get Rating)
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
