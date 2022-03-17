Robert W. Baird Cuts RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target to $45.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

RMBL has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $506.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.67.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.43) earnings per share. Analysts predict that RumbleON will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RumbleON by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RumbleON (Get Rating)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.