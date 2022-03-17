Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.04

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 1563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.74.
About Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY)
Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.
