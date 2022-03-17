Reviewing Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) & Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ventas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Summit Hotel Properties and Ventas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 2 0 3 0 2.20 Ventas 0 5 10 1 2.75

Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus target price of $11.30, indicating a potential upside of 12.33%. Ventas has a consensus target price of $62.07, indicating a potential upside of 6.02%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Ventas.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -18.12% -6.14% -2.93% Ventas 1.28% 0.46% 0.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Ventas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $361.93 million 2.96 -$65.57 million ($0.80) -12.58 Ventas $3.83 billion 6.11 $49.01 million $0.14 418.17

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ventas beats Summit Hotel Properties on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

