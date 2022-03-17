Reviewing ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -3.67% 0.55% 0.30% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

63.9% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of ATN International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ATN International has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ATN International and GTT Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 1 0 3.00 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

ATN International presently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.38%. Given ATN International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATN International and GTT Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $602.71 million 0.97 -$22.11 million ($1.45) -25.54 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

ATN International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications.

Summary

ATN International beats GTT Communications on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc. engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure. The International Telecom segment caters to other telecom providers such as international long-distance, roaming from other carriers, and transport and access services, as well as fixed internet and voice, and retail mobility services. The Renewable Energy segment delivers distributed generation solar power to corporate and industrial customers. The company was founded by Cornelius B. Prior Jr. in June 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

GTT Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

